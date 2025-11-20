FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Michigan State Spartans.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Iowa: (-952) | Michigan State: (+640)
  • Spread: Iowa: -16.5 (-115) | Michigan State: +16.5 (-105)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Iowa vs Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Iowa is 8-2-0 this year.
  • Iowa has won once ATS (1-1) as a 16.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • There have been four Iowa games (of 10) that hit the over this season.
  • Michigan State is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Michigan State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 16.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Michigan State has played 10 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (87%)

Iowa vs Michigan State Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 16.5 points over Michigan State. Iowa is -115 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -105.

Iowa vs Michigan State Over/Under

The Iowa-Michigan State game on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Iowa vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Michigan State-Iowa, Michigan State is the underdog at +640, and Iowa is -952.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa28.76314.9944.010
Michigan State24.09531.110949.710

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

