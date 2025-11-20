Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Michigan State Spartans.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-952) | Michigan State: (+640)

Iowa: (-952) | Michigan State: (+640) Spread: Iowa: -16.5 (-115) | Michigan State: +16.5 (-105)

Iowa: -16.5 (-115) | Michigan State: +16.5 (-105) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Iowa vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 8-2-0 this year.

Iowa has won once ATS (1-1) as a 16.5-point or higher favorite this year.

There have been four Iowa games (of 10) that hit the over this season.

Michigan State is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 16.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Michigan State has played 10 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (87%)

Iowa vs Michigan State Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 16.5 points over Michigan State. Iowa is -115 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -105.

Iowa vs Michigan State Over/Under

The Iowa-Michigan State game on Nov. 22 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Iowa vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Michigan State-Iowa, Michigan State is the underdog at +640, and Iowa is -952.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 28.7 63 14.9 9 44.0 10 Michigan State 24.0 95 31.1 109 49.7 10

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

