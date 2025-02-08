Iowa State vs TCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Iowa State Cyclones (17-5, 7-4 Big 12) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-6 Big 12) on February 8, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (90.3%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Saturday's Iowa State-TCU spread (Iowa State -15.5) or over/under (137.5 points).

Iowa State vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU has compiled an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than TCU covers as an underdog of 15.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than they have in road affairs (4-3-0).

The Horned Frogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Iowa State is 8-4-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

TCU has five wins against the spread in 11 Big 12 games this season.

Iowa State vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (84.6%) in those contests.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -2500 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

TCU has gone 2-7 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +1100 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 96.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 81.6 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (66th in college basketball). It has a +308 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14 points per game.

Curtis Jones paces Iowa State, averaging 17.4 points per game (95th in college basketball).

TCU puts up 68.5 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (57th in college basketball). It has a +29 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Noah Reynolds is ranked 549th in the nation with a team-high 12.7 points per game.

The Cyclones average 34.1 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson averages 7.9 rebounds per game (ranking 78th in college basketball) to lead the Cyclones.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Horned Frogs accumulate rank 270th in college basketball. Their opponents record 30.5.

Ernest Udeh Jr.'s 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Horned Frogs and rank 78th in the nation.

Iowa State records 102.6 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball), while allowing 85 points per 100 possessions (26th in college basketball).

The Horned Frogs rank 297th in college basketball averaging 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 104th, allowing 89.1 points per 100 possessions.

