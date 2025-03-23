Iowa State vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (25-9) and the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-11) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Iowa State vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (68.8%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Iowa State (-5.5) versus Ole Miss on Sunday. The total is set at 145.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Ole Miss has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Ole Miss is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 17-11 ATS record Iowa State puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-4-0) than they have at home (9-8-0).

The Rebels have been better against the spread at home (7-9-0) than away (4-7-0) this season.

Iowa State vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cyclones have been victorious 16 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 or shorter on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has won 40% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-9).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Rebels have a record of 1-3 (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 71.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 80.4 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (54th in college basketball). It has a +433 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Curtis Jones' 17.1 points per game lead Iowa State and rank 106th in the country.

Ole Miss has a +187 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. It is putting up 77.0 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and is allowing 71.5 per contest to rank 164th in college basketball.

Sean Pedulla's 15.0 points per game leads Ole Miss and ranks 260th in the country.

The Cyclones win the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are pulling down 32.7 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.3 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball action).

The Rebels lose the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. They collect 29.9 rebounds per game, 302nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.4.

Malik Dia is 395th in the country with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Rebels.

Iowa State ranks 35th in college basketball by averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 24th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Rebels rank 91st in college basketball with 99.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 140th defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!