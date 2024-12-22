Iowa State vs Morgan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Iowa State Cyclones (9-1) will host the Morgan State Bears (6-8) after winning four straight home games.

Iowa State vs. Morgan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Morgan State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (99.6%)

Iowa State is a 42.5-point favorite over Morgan State on Sunday and the total has been set at 158.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Iowa State vs. Morgan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Morgan State has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cyclones sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-4-0) than they did in away games (7-3-0) last season.

This season, the Bears are 3-1-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-5-0 ATS (.167).

Iowa State vs. Morgan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Keshon Gilbert's team-leading 16.4 points per game ranks 151st in college basketball.

Morgan State puts up 82.6 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 79.9 per outing (340th in college basketball). It has a +37 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Morgan State's leading scorer, Wynston Tabbs, is 168th in college basketball, scoring 16.1 points per game.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 130th in the country, and are 7.6 more than the 26.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Joshua Jefferson paces the Cyclones with eight rebounds per game (71st in college basketball play).

The Bears record 33.6 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) while conceding 31.3 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Daniel Akitoby averages six rebounds per game (332nd in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

Iowa State averages 111.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in college basketball), and allows 82.5 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

The Bears rank 175th in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 252nd defensively with 93.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

