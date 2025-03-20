Iowa State vs Lipscomb Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (24-9) will try to beat the No. 14 seed Lipscomb Bisons (25-9) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Fiserv Forum. This matchup tips off at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (75.6%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's Iowa State-Lipscomb spread (Iowa State -14.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Lipscomb has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Lipscomb covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-4-0) than they have in home games (9-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bisons have a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than away (.500, 8-8-0).

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in 18, or 78.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Cyclones have won five of six games when listed as at least -1587 or better on the moneyline.

Lipscomb has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Lipscomb has gone 2-4 in those games.

The Bisons have played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 94.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +406 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Curtis Jones paces Iowa State, putting up 17.1 points per game (106th in college basketball).

Lipscomb is outscoring opponents by 12 points per game, with a +408 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allows 67.3 per contest (49th in college basketball).

Jacob Ognacevic's 20.1 points per game leads Lipscomb and ranks 16th in the country.

The Cyclones come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are grabbing 32.7 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5 per contest.

Joshua Jefferson averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 121st in college basketball) to lead the Cyclones.

The Bisons rank 98th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 more than the 31.4 their opponents average.

Ognacevic tops the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball).

Iowa State's 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 41st in college basketball, and the 86.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

The Bisons put up 104.8 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while giving up 89 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

