Iowa State vs Jackson State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Iowa State Cyclones (6-1) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (0-9) on December 8, 2024 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (99.4%)

Before making an informed wager on Iowa State-Jackson State matchup (in which Iowa State is a 36.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 144.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Iowa State vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Jackson State has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Cyclones had a better record against the spread when playing at home (14-4-0) than they did in road games (7-3-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Tigers had better results away (9-9-0) than at home (3-4-0).

Iowa State vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.3 points per game. It is putting up 86.0 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and is giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.

Keshon Gilbert's team-leading 17.6 points per game ranks 90th in the nation.

Jackson State is being outscored by 24.0 points per game, with a -216 scoring differential overall. It puts up 61.4 points per game (355th in college basketball), and gives up 85.4 per outing (361st in college basketball).

Jayme Mitchell's 12.8 points per game paces Jackson State and ranks 526th in the nation.

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 274th in college basketball, and are 4.5 more than the 26.6 their opponents pull down per outing.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 165th in college basketball action.

The Tigers come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. They are recording 31.3 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 37.8.

Romelle Mansel paces the Tigers with 7.8 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball).

Iowa State's 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in college basketball, and the 85.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 71st in college basketball.

The Tigers rank 360th in college basketball with 76.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 358th defensively with 106.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

