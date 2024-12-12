Iowa State vs Iowa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones (7-1) on December 12, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa State vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (60.6%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Iowa State-Iowa spread (Iowa State -6.5) or over/under (159.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Iowa has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Iowa covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Iowa State covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (50%).

The Cyclones owned a better record against the spread at home (14-4-0) than they did in road games (7-3-0) last season.

The Hawkeyes performed better against the spread on the road (5-7-0) than at home (6-10-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have not lost in four games this year when favored by -250 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Hawkeyes have played as a moneyline underdog of +202 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 71.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +184 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Keshon Gilbert paces Iowa State, averaging 17.4 points per game (91st in the nation).

Iowa is outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +115 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.1 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allows 73.3 per outing (240th in college basketball).

Iowa's leading scorer, Owen Freeman, is 124th in college basketball, scoring 16.8 points per game.

The Cyclones rank 227th in the nation at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 26.5 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson paces the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball play).

The Hawkeyes are 261st in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 fewer than the 35.8 their opponents average.

Freeman tops the team with 7.0 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball).

Iowa State scores 112.3 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball), while giving up 82.9 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes rank 63rd in college basketball with 102.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 125th defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!