2025 Iowa State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones square off against South Dakota on Aug. 30 in what should be a tough matchup. For the remainder of the Cyclones' college football schedule, keep reading.

Iowa State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Kansas State Aug. 23 - Wildcats (-3.5) 49.5 1 South Dakota Aug. 30 - - - 2 Iowa Sept. 6 - Cyclones (-2.5) 44.5 3 @ Arkansas State Sept. 13 - - - 5 Arizona Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Cincinnati Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Colorado Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Iowa State 2025 Schedule Insights

Iowa State will face the 13th-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last year (86).

The Cyclones will have the 30th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (74).

Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (62), Iowa State has the 25th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

The Cyclones will have seven teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Iowa State has a schedule that features eight games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (four of those teams won nine or more games and one of them totaled less than four wins).

Iowa State Betting Insights (2024)

Iowa State went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

The Cyclones and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.

Iowa State won 72.7% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-3).

