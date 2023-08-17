FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Iowa State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
The Iowa State Cyclones are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Iowa State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Northern IowaSeptember 2W 30-9--
2IowaSeptember 9L 20-13Hawkeyes (-3.5)35.5
3@ OhioSeptember 16L 10-7Cyclones (-2.5)41.5
4Oklahoma StateSeptember 23W 34-27Cyclones (-3.5)35.5
5@ OklahomaSeptember 30L 50-20Sooners (-19.5)48.5
6TCUOctober 7W 27-14Horned Frogs (-6.5)52.5
7@ CincinnatiOctober 14-Bearcats (-5.5)42.5
View Full Table

Iowa State Last Game

The Cyclones beat the TCU Horned Frogs 27-14 in their most recent game. Rocco Becht threw for 138 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for the Clones in that game versus the Horned Frogs. Eli Sanders toted the rock 16 times for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Jaylin Noel grabbed seven balls for 34 yards (averaging 4.9 per catch) against the Horned Frogs.

Iowa State Betting Insights

  • The Cyclones have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

