2023 Iowa State Football Odds and Schedule
The Iowa State Cyclones are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.
Iowa State 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Northern Iowa
|September 2
|W 30-9
|-
|-
|2
|Iowa
|September 9
|L 20-13
|Hawkeyes (-3.5)
|35.5
|3
|@ Ohio
|September 16
|L 10-7
|Cyclones (-2.5)
|41.5
|4
|Oklahoma State
|September 23
|W 34-27
|Cyclones (-3.5)
|35.5
|5
|@ Oklahoma
|September 30
|L 50-20
|Sooners (-19.5)
|48.5
|6
|TCU
|October 7
|W 27-14
|Horned Frogs (-6.5)
|52.5
|7
|@ Cincinnati
|October 14
|-
|Bearcats (-5.5)
|42.5
Iowa State Last Game
The Cyclones beat the TCU Horned Frogs 27-14 in their most recent game. Rocco Becht threw for 138 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for the Clones in that game versus the Horned Frogs. Eli Sanders toted the rock 16 times for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Jaylin Noel grabbed seven balls for 34 yards (averaging 4.9 per catch) against the Horned Frogs.
Iowa State Betting Insights
- Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
