2023 Iowa State Football Odds and Schedule

The Iowa State Cyclones are 3-3 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Iowa State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northern Iowa September 2 W 30-9 - - 2 Iowa September 9 L 20-13 Hawkeyes (-3.5) 35.5 3 @ Ohio September 16 L 10-7 Cyclones (-2.5) 41.5 4 Oklahoma State September 23 W 34-27 Cyclones (-3.5) 35.5 5 @ Oklahoma September 30 L 50-20 Sooners (-19.5) 48.5 6 TCU October 7 W 27-14 Horned Frogs (-6.5) 52.5 7 @ Cincinnati October 14 - Bearcats (-5.5) 42.5 View Full Table

Iowa State Last Game

The Cyclones beat the TCU Horned Frogs 27-14 in their most recent game. Rocco Becht threw for 138 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 16-of-28 passing (57.1%) for the Clones in that game versus the Horned Frogs. Eli Sanders toted the rock 16 times for 99 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Jaylin Noel grabbed seven balls for 34 yards (averaging 4.9 per catch) against the Horned Frogs.

Iowa State Betting Insights

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

