2023 Iowa Football Odds and Schedule

In 2023, the Iowa Hawkeyes have produced a record of 5-1. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Iowa 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Utah State September 2 W 24-14 Hawkeyes (-24.5) 43.5 2 @ Iowa State September 9 W 20-13 Hawkeyes (-3.5) 35.5 3 Western Michigan September 16 W 41-10 Hawkeyes (-28.5) 43.5 4 @ Penn State September 23 L 31-0 Nittany Lions (-14.5) 38.5 5 Michigan State September 30 W 26-16 Hawkeyes (-10.5) 36.5 6 Purdue October 7 W 20-14 Hawkeyes (-1.5) 38.5 7 @ Wisconsin October 14 - Badgers (-9.5) 34.5 View Full Table

Iowa Last Game

The Hawkeyes go into their next matchup after winning 20-14 over the Purdue Boilermakers in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Boilermakers, Deacon Hill had 110 yards on 6-of-21 passing (28.6%) for the Hawkeyes, with one touchdown and one interception. In the ground game, Kaleb Johnson took 17 carries for 134 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 13 yards in the passing game. Erick All reeled in five balls for 97 yards (averaging 19.4 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Boilermakers.

Iowa Betting Insights

Iowa has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

