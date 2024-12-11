NFL
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History
Win/Loss History
Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
|10/13/24
|Indianapolis Colts
|20
|@
|Tennessee Titans
|17
|12/3/23
|Indianapolis Colts
|31
|@
|Tennessee Titans
|28
|10/8/23
|Tennessee Titans
|16
|@
|Indianapolis Colts
|23
|10/23/22
|Indianapolis Colts
|10
|@
|Tennessee Titans
|19
|10/2/22
|Tennessee Titans
|24
|@
|Indianapolis Colts
|17
|10/31/21
|Tennessee Titans
|34
|@
|Indianapolis Colts
|31
|9/26/21
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|@
|Tennessee Titans
|25
Colts vs. Titans Rivalry
- First meeting: The Colts and Titans first faced off on October 11, 1970 with the Colts winning 24-20 over the Titans (then the Oilers).
- AFC South rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC South division, which ensures at least two matchups each season, intensifying their rivalry.
- All-time series: The Colts and Titans have played over 60 games against each other, with the Colts holding an edge in the all-time series.
- Notable players: The rivalry has featured several notable players, including Hall of Famers like Peyton Manning for the Colts and running backs like Eddie George and Derrick Henry for the Titans.
- Playoff implications: Many matchups between the two teams have had significant playoff implications, particularly during the Colts' dominant years in the 2000s and the Titans' resurgence in the late 2010s.
- Home-field advantage: The Titans have historically performed well at home at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, creating a challenging environment for the Colts.
- Coaching changes: The rivalry has seen several coaching changes on both sides, with notable coaches like Tony Dungy for the Colts and Mike Vrabel for the Titans influencing the rivalry's dynamics.
- Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated and passionate fan bases, making matchups between the Colts and Titans highly anticipated events in the AFC South, with fans eager to see their teams battle for divisional supremacy.
The Colts-Titans rivalry is characterized by competitive matchups, memorable moments, and the importance of each game in the context of the AFC South division standings.
