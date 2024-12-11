FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/13/24Indianapolis Colts20@Tennessee Titans17
12/3/23Indianapolis Colts31@Tennessee Titans28
10/8/23Tennessee Titans16@Indianapolis Colts23
10/23/22Indianapolis Colts10@Tennessee Titans19
10/2/22Tennessee Titans24@Indianapolis Colts17
10/31/21Tennessee Titans34@Indianapolis Colts31
9/26/21Indianapolis Colts16@Tennessee Titans25

Colts vs. Titans Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Colts and Titans first faced off on October 11, 1970 with the Colts winning 24-20 over the Titans (then the Oilers).
  • AFC South rivals: Both teams are part of the AFC South division, which ensures at least two matchups each season, intensifying their rivalry.
  • All-time series: The Colts and Titans have played over 60 games against each other, with the Colts holding an edge in the all-time series.
  • Notable players: The rivalry has featured several notable players, including Hall of Famers like Peyton Manning for the Colts and running backs like Eddie George and Derrick Henry for the Titans.
  • Playoff implications: Many matchups between the two teams have had significant playoff implications, particularly during the Colts' dominant years in the 2000s and the Titans' resurgence in the late 2010s.
  • Home-field advantage: The Titans have historically performed well at home at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, creating a challenging environment for the Colts.
  • Coaching changes: The rivalry has seen several coaching changes on both sides, with notable coaches like Tony Dungy for the Colts and Mike Vrabel for the Titans influencing the rivalry's dynamics.
  • Passionate fan bases: Both teams have dedicated and passionate fan bases, making matchups between the Colts and Titans highly anticipated events in the AFC South, with fans eager to see their teams battle for divisional supremacy.

The Colts-Titans rivalry is characterized by competitive matchups, memorable moments, and the importance of each game in the context of the AFC South division standings.

