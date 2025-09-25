Indiana vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The Indiana Hoosiers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Iowa Hawkeyes.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana vs Iowa Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Indiana: (-295) | Iowa: (+235)
- Spread: Indiana: -7.5 (-110) | Iowa: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Indiana vs Iowa Betting Trends
- Indiana is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Indiana has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- There have been three Indiana games (of four) that went over the total this season.
- Against the spread, Iowa is 3-1-0 this year.
- A pair of Iowa four games in 2025 have hit the over.
Indiana vs Iowa Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hoosiers win (78.4%)
Indiana vs Iowa Point Spread
Indiana is favored by 7.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Iowa, the underdog, is -110.
Indiana vs Iowa Over/Under
The Indiana-Iowa game on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Indiana vs Iowa Moneyline
The Indiana vs Iowa moneyline has Indiana as a -295 favorite, while Iowa is a +235 underdog.
Indiana vs. Iowa Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Indiana
|54.8
|1
|8.3
|9
|54.0
|4
|Iowa
|33.0
|36
|14.5
|32
|46.0
|4
Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Indiana vs. Iowa analysis on FanDuel Research.