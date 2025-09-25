Indiana vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Indiana Hoosiers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Indiana vs Iowa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (-295) | Iowa: (+235)

Indiana: (-295) | Iowa: (+235) Spread: Indiana: -7.5 (-110) | Iowa: +7.5 (-110)

Indiana: -7.5 (-110) | Iowa: +7.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Indiana vs Iowa Betting Trends

Indiana is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been three Indiana games (of four) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, Iowa is 3-1-0 this year.

A pair of Iowa four games in 2025 have hit the over.

Indiana vs Iowa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hoosiers win (78.4%)

Indiana vs Iowa Point Spread

Indiana is favored by 7.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Iowa, the underdog, is -110.

Indiana vs Iowa Over/Under

The Indiana-Iowa game on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Indiana vs Iowa Moneyline

The Indiana vs Iowa moneyline has Indiana as a -295 favorite, while Iowa is a +235 underdog.

Indiana vs. Iowa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 54.8 1 8.3 9 54.0 4 Iowa 33.0 36 14.5 32 46.0 4

Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

