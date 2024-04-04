Indiana State vs Seton Hall Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - April 4

The Indiana State Sycamores (32-6) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates (24-12), who have won four straight as well.

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Indiana State (-3.5) versus Seton Hall on Thursday. The total is set at 159.5 points for this game.

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana State has covered 22 times in 37 chances against the spread this season.

Seton Hall has compiled a 17-19-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Indiana State (20-11) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.5%) than Seton Hall (5-8) does as the underdog (38.5%).

Against the spread, the Sycamores have performed better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 13 road games.

The Pirates have performed better against the spread at home (11-9-0) than away (4-7-0) this season.

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana State has won in 27, or 90%, of the 30 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Sycamores have a mark of 26-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -150 or better on the moneyline.

Seton Hall has won 43.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-9).

The Pirates have gone 5-8 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +125 or longer (38.5%).

Indiana State has an implied victory probability of 60% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana State is outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game with a +457 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.1 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allows 73 per outing (215th in college basketball).

Robbie Avila leads Indiana State, averaging 17.5 points per game (104th in the nation).

Seton Hall outscores opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 73.6 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per outing, 104th in college basketball) and has a +141 scoring differential.

Kadary Richmond's 15.6 points per game paces Seton Hall and ranks 222nd in the country.

The Sycamores win the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They collect 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 161st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.9 per outing.

Jayson Kent's 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Sycamores and rank 84th in college basketball action.

The 37.6 rebounds per game the Pirates accumulate rank 70th in college basketball, 5.2 more than the 32.4 their opponents pull down.

Jaden Bediako paces the Pirates with 6.9 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball).

Indiana State ranks first in college basketball by averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 204th in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Pirates rank 178th in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 91st defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

