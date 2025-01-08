Illinois vs Penn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 8

The Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on January 8, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (87.8%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's Illinois-Penn State spread (Illinois -9.5) or over/under (163.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Penn State has covered six times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 18 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Nittany Lions were better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (9-7-0) last season.

Illinois has posted one win against the spread in conference action this season.

Penn State has posted one Big Ten win against the spread this season.

Illinois vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in eight games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (87.5%) in those games.

The Fighting Illini have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -521 or better.

Penn State has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Nittany Lions have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +385 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 83.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois outscores opponents by 20.4 points per game (scoring 87.6 per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 79th in college basketball) and has a +286 scoring differential overall.

Illinois' leading scorer, Kasparas Jakucionis, ranks 146th in college basketball scoring 16.4 points per game.

Penn State is outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game, with a +274 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.8 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allows 68.5 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Adrian Baldwin Jr. leads Penn State, averaging 14.8 points per game (279th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 13.0 boards. They are collecting 41.8 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per contest.

Tomislav Ivisic leads the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball play).

The Nittany Lions prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. They are collecting 33.2 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser averages 6.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball) to lead the Nittany Lions.

Illinois' 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

The Nittany Lions rank 16th in college basketball averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 44th, allowing 84.3 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!