Illinois vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 6

The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) on December 6, 2024 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Illinois vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (54.6%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Illinois-Northwestern spread (Illinois -3.5) or total (142.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Illinois vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Northwestern has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 83.3% of the time. That's more often than Northwestern covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (50%).

The Fighting Illini did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-9-0) last year.

The Wildcats were better against the spread away (6-5-0) than at home (9-8-0) last season.

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -164 or better.

Northwestern has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 62.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois averages 89.1 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per contest (18th in college basketball). It has a +194 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 27.7 points per game.

Tomislav Ivisic leads Illinois, averaging 16.3 points per game (159th in the country).

Northwestern has a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.9 points per game. It is putting up 73.3 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and is giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Nick Martinelli's team-leading 20.1 points per game rank him 21st in the nation.

The 44.0 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank first in the nation, and are 15.6 more than the 28.4 their opponents grab per outing.

Ivisic is 36th in college basketball play with 8.9 rebounds per game to lead the Fighting Illini.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 208th in the nation, 3.1 more than the 29.7 their opponents grab.

Martinelli tops the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball).

Illinois averages 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (24th in college basketball), and allows 73.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (145th in college basketball), and allow 86.0 points per 100 possessions (92nd in college basketball).

