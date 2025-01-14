Illinois vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) aim to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) on January 14, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Illinois vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (55.2%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Illinois-Indiana spread (Illinois -3.5) or total (158.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Indiana is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Illinois puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered nine times in 18 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Hoosiers were better against the spread on the road (6-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) last season.

Illinois has won twice against the spread in conference action this season.

Indiana has four wins against the spread in six Big Ten games this season.

Illinois vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win eight times (80%) in those contests.

This year, the Fighting Illini have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -170 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana has a 1-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Hoosiers are 1-3 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 63% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game with a +315 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and gives up 67.2 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis' 16.4 points per game lead Illinois and are 148th in the country.

Indiana is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.0 points per game (109th in college basketball) and gives up 71.1 per contest (178th in college basketball).

Malik Reneau paces Indiana, scoring 14.1 points per game (354th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini rank second in the nation at 42.0 rebounds per game. That's 12.9 more than the 29.1 their opponents average.

Tomislav Ivisic leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball action).

The Hoosiers pull down 34.5 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Oumar Ballo averages 9.8 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) to lead the Hoosiers.

Illinois scores 103.8 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while giving up 80.3 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Hoosiers' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 140th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!