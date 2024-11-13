Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13
Data Skrive
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Utah Hockey Club.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (11-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-182)
|Utah Hockey Club (+150)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.8%)
Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +140.
Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Utah Hockey Club game on November 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Hurricanes, Utah is the underdog at +150, and Carolina is -182 playing on the road.