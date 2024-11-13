Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes playing the Utah Hockey Club.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (11-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-182) Utah Hockey Club (+150) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.8%)

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-172 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +140.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Utah Hockey Club game on November 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Hurricanes, Utah is the underdog at +150, and Carolina is -182 playing on the road.

