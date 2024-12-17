NHL
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, up against the New York Islanders.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (19-10-1) vs. New York Islanders (12-13-7)
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-235)
|Islanders (+190)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (73.6%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+110 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -134.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Islanders game on December 17 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Islanders, Carolina is the favorite at -235, and New York is +190 playing on the road.