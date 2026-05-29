Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-245) Canadiens (+198) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.6%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -128 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +104.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Canadiens on May 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens reveal Carolina as the favorite (-245) and Montreal as the underdog (+198) on the road.

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