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Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
  • Date: Friday, May 29, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-245)Canadiens (+198)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.6%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -128 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +104.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Canadiens on May 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens reveal Carolina as the favorite (-245) and Montreal as the underdog (+198) on the road.

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