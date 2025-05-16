How to Watch MLB Rivalry Weekend and Betting Odds for Friday Games 5/16/25
The MLB's first-ever Rivalry Weekend kicks off today as 15 matchups of geographical rivals will take the field.
This weekend's games include Juan Soto's return to Yankee Stadium after joining the New York Mets, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani playing his former team, the Los Angeles Angels.
How to Watch MLB Rivalry Weekend
You can stream all of this weekend's rivalry games for free on MLB.TV! All you need is an MLB.com account.
The only exclusions are the Apple TV+ games on Friday, the Roku MLB Sunday Leadoff Game and the Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN.
You can also watch through local markets.
MLB Rivalry Weekend Game 1 Odds
Let's take a look at all the matchups this weekend and betting odds for Game 1 of each series. You can also check out our player prop bets and best MLB bets for the day at FanDuel Research.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets at New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on an “NRFI/YRFI” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 16th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.