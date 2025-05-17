MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 17
Will Tyler O'Neill or Gunnar Henderson hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Trey Lipscomb (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR
- German Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
- Austin Riley (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
New York Mets at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR
Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- William Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Matt Gorski (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ji-Hwan Bae (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Will Brennan (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)