Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 17

Will Tyler O'Neill or Gunnar Henderson hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 46 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Dylan Crews (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Trey Lipscomb (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR German Rosario (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Austin Riley (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Tim Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

New York Mets at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Nick Martini (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alan Trejo (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games William Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ty France (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 44 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Matt Gorski (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ji-Hwan Bae (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

Junior Caminero (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Daniel Jansen (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds