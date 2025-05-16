2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Wings on Friday 5/16/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Wings

The Dallas Wings will host the Minnesota Lynx for the inaugural game of the 2025 WNBA season.

Dallas went 9-31 last year but come into this season with a new outlook after drafting Paige Bueckers with the first overall pick, trading for DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, and bringing in new head coach Chris Koclanes. The Bueckers/Carrington/Arike Ogunbowale trio is one of the main things we'll track at the top of this season. Can they keep up with a team as strong as the Lynx?

Minnesota's 2024 season ended in saddening fashion: an overtime loss in the closing game of the WNBA Finals. They'll be back for more with the same core this go around but won't have all of their key pieces in tonight's game, namely Kayla McBride (out; personal) and Alanna Smith (doubtful; quad).

No McBride or Smith is tough, but the Lynx can still win this game with Napheesa Collier leading the way. Last year, Collier paced the WNBA in net rating among players who averaged at least 30.0 minutes and played 30 games. She ranked second in Player Impact Estimate (PIE) to only A'ja Wilson.

We can rely on Collier to give us 20 points tonight. A season ago, she scored at least 20 points in 17 out of 30 games where she played at least 30 minutes. Since Minnesota's second leading scorer is out (McBride), Collier should shoulder even more of the offensive workload, and Smith and Teaira McCowan aren't huge defensive threats inside.

From one former UConn Husky to the next.

Bueckers will make her highly anticipated WNBA debut tonight. We probably shouldn't expect a major scoring splash from the rookie, especially since she'll be playing alongside Ogunbowale, who averaged the second-most FGA per game last season. We can, however, look for Paige to knock down a pair of threes in her W debut.

Bueckers was a career 42.3% three-point shooter in her college days. She went 14-for-29 (48.3%) from downtown in UConn's national tournament run before going 3-for-5 from behind the arc across two Dallas preseason games.

Bueckers has a clear preference for midrange jumpers, but the Wings could ask her for three-point volume after they shot threes at a meh 32.6% clip (fourth-worst) last season. That could be especially true in tonight's matchup. The sharpshooting Lynx led the league in three-point percentage (38.0%) last year, so Dallas should look to counter against a potential three-point barrage in this one.

