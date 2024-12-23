How to Watch Christmas Day NBA Games: Schedule, Channels, and Betting Odds

One of the NBA's longest running traditions is back. This December 25th, the league's lineup features five matchups, marking the 77th year of NBA action on Christmas.

Here’s a closer look at the games and how you can catch all the action.

Which NBA Teams Are Playing On Christmas?

Here is the 2024 Christmas Day NBA schedule. All times are Eastern.

How To Watch the NBA Christmas Games

All five Christmas Day NBA games will be available on ABC/ESPN and Fubo. There's also the option to stream the games on ESPN+ and Disney+.

There will also be the first-ever animated presentation of an NBA game on Christmas Day, Dunk the Halls, which will be a special alt-cast of the Spurs vs Knicks game. This will be aired on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+ and feature an animated crowd of Disney characters.

Betting Odds For NBA Christmas Games

Spurs vs Knicks

Timberwolves vs Mavericks

76ers vs Celtics

Lakers vs Warriors

Nuggets vs Suns

