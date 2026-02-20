What Does Over / Under Bet Mean in Sports Betting?

A Total, or Over/Under, is a bet on the total amount of points scored in a game by both teams combined. A bet on the Over means that both teams combined must score more than the number shown, whereas a bet on the Under means that they must score less than the number shown.

How Do Over / Under Bets Work in Sports Betting

When you place an Over/Under bet, you’re betting on whether the final total will be higher or lower than the number set by the Sportsbook. The total can apply to a full game or a specific stat, such as points, yards, or goals.

Here’s how each side of an Over/Under bet works:





Over (O):

The Over wins if the final total exceeds the listed number.

Under (U):

The Under wins if the final total falls below the listed number.



What is an Over/Under Betting Example?

Let’s say the Dallas Cowboys are pitted against the Washington Commanders, and FanDuel sets the Over/Under (Total) at:

Over 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

An Over/Under bet is based on the combined score of both teams, not on which team wins the game.

If the Cowboys score 24 points and the Commanders score 21 points, the total score is 45. Since 45 is less than 48, the Under 48 bet would win. If the Cowboys score 28 points and the Commanders score 24 points, the total score is 52. Since 52 is more than 48, the Over 48 bet would win.

If the final combined score lands exactly on 48, the bet results in a push, and your original stake is refunded.

The -110 odds listed next to each total show the payout. This means you would wager $110 to win $100 in profit if your Over or Under bet wins.





How to Place an Over/Under Bet on Fanduel

FanDuel Sportsbook makes placing an Over/Under bet simple:

Log in to your FanDuel account (or create one). Choose the sport and game you want to bet on. Locate the Total or O/U line listed next to the Point Spread and Moneyline. Tap on Over or Under, based on your prediction. Enter your wager amount and hit Place Bet.

You can track that bet and any others you’ve made under the “My Bets” section.







FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What does “Over/Under” mean in sports betting?

An Over/Under is a type of bet where the Sportsbook sets a number that predicts the total score of two teams in a game, and you bet on whether the number will be over or under that prediction.

What are Total points in betting?

“Total” refers to these Over/Under bets, specifically the total score of the wager, or the “total” score of two teams in a game. Sportsbooks set the “total” number, and you bet on whether the score will be over or under that number.

What is “O/U” in betting?

O/U is simply shorthand for “Over/Under.”

Does Over/Under betting include overtime?

Most of the time, yes. On FanDuel, unless noted otherwise, Over/Under bet totals generally include overtime. Be sure to check the market rules before placing any bet.

What happens if the total score lands exactly on the number?

That’s called a push. Your stake is refunded and the bet is voided.

Can you combine Over/Under bets with other wagers?

Yes! You can include totals in Same Game Parlays or multi-leg parlays, mixing them with Spreads, Moneyline’s, and Player Props.

How are Over/Under lines set?

FanDuel sets totals by analyzing team performance data, injuries, weather, and betting trends. These lines may move based on new information and public betting behavior.

Is it better to bet the Over or the Under?

There’s no universal “better” option. The right choice depends on factors like team scoring trends, pace of play, and matchup conditions.

How do payouts on Total points betting work?

Payouts are based on the odds listed with the total. For example, at -110 odds, you’d wager $110 to win $100 in profit if your bet wins.

How do you win an Over/Under bet?

You win by correctly predicting whether the final total will be higher (Over) or lower (Under) than the number set by the Sportsbook.

What factors influence Over/Under betting?

Totals can be influenced by team offense and defense, injuries, weather, game pace, and betting market movement.

Can you bet the Over/Under on Player Props?

Yes. Over/Under bets are commonly available on player stats such as yards, points, assists, or goals.

Can you bet Over/Under on specific halves or quarters?

Yes. Many Sportsbooks offer Over/Under bets for individual halves, quarters, or periods instead of the full game.

What does 0.5 mean in Over/Under betting?

A 0.5 (half-point) total prevents ties. The final total will always be either over or under, with no possibility of a push.









