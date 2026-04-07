Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Utah Jazz (21-58) will look to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (25-54) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 as 11.5-point underdogs. The Pelicans have lost eight games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -11.5 241.5 -559 +420

Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (59.7%)

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a 43-33-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 79 games this season, they have 40 wins against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 38 times.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 47 of 79 opportunities (59.5%).

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 18 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

When it comes to point totals, the Pelicans hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 20 times in 40 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 39 opportunities (46.2%).

Utah has been better against the spread at home (21-19-0) than on the road (19-20-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (67.5%, 27 of 40) compared to away (51.3%, 20 of 39).

Pelicans Leaders

Saddiq Bey averages 17.7 points, 5.6 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21 points, 3.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Derik Queen averages 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.4% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski is averaging 11.4 points, 7.2 boards and 2.5 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz get 13.6 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Jazz are getting 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

The Jazz are getting 8.5 points, 2.9 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Cody Williams.

The Jazz are receiving 4.2 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists per game from John Konchar.

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