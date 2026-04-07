Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

The Golden State Warriors (36-42) are big, 15.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (21-58) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is 234.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -15.5 234.5 -952 +640

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (77.6%)

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 34 times over 78 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 32-44-2 this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 47 times out of 79 chances this season.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 40 of 79 set point totals (50.6%).

Golden State has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (43.6%). It has covered 17 times in 39 games when playing at home and 17 times in 39 games on the road.

The Warriors have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than road tilts (53.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 16-22-1 record) than on the road (.410, 16-22-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (21 of 40, 52.5%) than away (19 of 39, 48.7%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 13.5 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 27.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 made treys.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Gary Payton II is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Kings.

The Kings are getting 12.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

Precious Achiuwa's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings get 8.2 points per game from Nique Clifford, plus 3.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Kings are getting 12.6 points, 1.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Malik Monk.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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