What is a Spread Bet?

When you bet the Spread, you’re betting on a team’s margin of victory or defeat. So, if you bet on the favorite (indicated by the “-”), they must win by more than the number shown. If you bet on the underdog (“+”), they must win outright or lose by less than the number shown.

How to Read a Point Spread

A Point Spread (also referred to as line or handicap) is a bet on the margin of victory in a game. Sportsbooks use Point Spreads to balance the matchup, giving both teams an equal chance from a betting perspective.

Here’s how each side of a Point Spread works:



Favorite (–):

To win the bet, the favorite must win the game by more points than the listed Spread.

Underdog (+):

The underdog can either win the game outright or lose by fewer points than the Spread for the bet to win.

Whole number Spreads (like -6 or +6) can result in a win, loss, or push if the final margin lands exactly on the Spread. To avoid pushes, sportsbooks often use half-point Spreads (like 6.5), which eliminate ties and refunds.



What is a Spread Betting Example?

Let’s say the Dallas Cowboys are pitted against the Washington Commanders, and FanDuel sets the Spread to be:

Cowboys (-4) Commanders (+4)

If you bet on the Cowboys at -4, they’ll need to win by more than 4 points for your bet to win. The Commanders, as the underdog at +4, can either win outright or lose by fewer than 4 points.

The -110 listed next to each Spread shows the odds for that bet, meaning you’d wager $110 to win $100 in profit.



How to Place a Spread Bet on FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook makes placing a Spread bet, or any bet for that matter, quick and easy:



Log in to your FanDuel account (or create one). Navigate to the sport or game you want to bet on. Find each matchup’s listed point Spread. Tap the Spread odds for the team you want to back. Enter your wager amount and hit Place Bet.



You can track all your open Spread bets under the “My Bets” section.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What does “Spread” mean in sports betting?

A Spread is used to balance a matchup between two teams. The favorite must win by more than the Spread, while the underdog can win the game or lose by fewer points than the Spread.

What is a positive (+) Spread?

A positive Spread means the team is the underdog. Your bet wins if that team wins the game or loses by fewer points than the Spread.

What is a negative (-) Spread?

A negative Spread means the team is the favorite. Your bet wins only if that team wins by more points than the Spread.

What does “covering the Spread” mean?

Covering the Spread means a team beat the Spread’s expectation. For example, if a team is favored by 6.5 points, they must win by 7 or more points to cover.

What happens if the final margin is exactly the Spread?

That results in a push, and your original stake is refunded.

Do Spreads include overtime?

Yes. Unless stated otherwise, Spread bets include overtime.

What is an alternate Spread?

An Alternate Spread lets you choose a different point margin than the main line, usually trading higher risk for higher payout or safer bets for lower payouts.

Why do Spreads have half-points?

Half-points are used to prevent ties (pushes), ensuring every Spread bet has a clear win or loss.

How are payouts calculated for Spread bets?

Payouts are based on the odds. For example, with -120 odds, a $120 bet wins $100 in profit. (Or a $60 bet wins $50 if the Spread is covered).

What does ATS (Against the Spread) mean?

ATS refers to how a team performs relative to the Point Spread, not just whether they win or lose. A team that “Covers the Spread” is considered a win ATS.

What can change the Point Spread?

Point Spreads can change due to injuries, lineup or starting player changes, betting action, weather, or other late-breaking news before the game.

How do Quarter Spreads work?

Quarter Spreads apply only to a specific quarter of the game. The bet is settled based on the score at the end of that quarter, not the full game.

Why do different sportsbooks show different Spreads?

Sportsbooks may set slightly different Spreads based on their own data, risk management, and betting action, which can create small line differences.

How does home-field advantage affect the Spread?

Home teams are often given a small edge in the Spread because they typically perform better at home due to crowd support, familiarity, and reduced travel.

What is Spread betting vs. Moneyline betting?

Spread betting is based on the margin of victory, while Moneyline betting is simply picking which team will win the game, regardless of the score.

What does a -3.5 Spread mean?

A team favored by -3.5 must win by 4 or more points for the bet to win.

Can I bet Spreads in a Parlay?

Yes. Spread bets can be combined with Moneyline’s, Totals, and Player Props in Parlays or Same Game Parlays.

What’s the difference between a Spread and a Handicap?

They mean the same thing. “Spread” is common in U.S. sports, while “Handicap” is used more often internationally.

How are Point Spreads set?

Spreads are set by oddsmakers using data, trends, and betting activity, and they can change due to injuries or market movement.