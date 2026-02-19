What is a Moneyline Bet in Sports Betting?

A Moneyline bet is the easiest type of wager! Just pick which team will win the game, with positive or negative odds showing how much you can win and who the favorite is.

How to Read Moneyline Odds

Every Moneyline bet has two sides:





The Favorite (Negative Moneyline):

Indicated with a minus (–) sign, this team is expected to win and comes with a lower payout. (e.g., –150): Bet that amount to win $100. This means you must risk more to win less because the favorite has a higher implied probability of winning.

The Underdog (Positive Moneyline):

Indicated with a plus (+) sign, this team is less likely to win, but if they do, the payout is higher. (e.g., +130): Bet $100 to win that amount. Positive odds always represent the underdog and signal that your potential return is higher than your stake.



What is a Moneyline Betting Example?

Let’s say the Dallas Cowboys are playing and they’re the favorite over the Washington Commanders. You might see:

The Cowboys are -190 to beat the Commanders, while the Commanders are +160 to win. If you think the Cowboys will win the game, you will have to wager $190 to potentially win $100 (or wager $19 to win $10). Conversely, if you think the underdog, Commanders, will win, you will wager $100 to potentially win $160 (or wager $10 to win $16).



How to Place a Moneyline Bet on FanDuel

Placing a Moneyline bet on FanDuel Sportsbook can be done with a few simple clicks:

Log in to your FanDuel account (or create one). Navigate to the sport or game you want to bet on. Find the Moneyline odds listed under each team. Tap the odds for your selected team. Enter your wager amount and hit Place Bet.

If you want to track any bets that you’ve made, you can do so under the “My Bets” tab.

Is Moneyline betting better for beginners?

Yes, in fact, if you’re new to the world of sports betting, Moneyline bets are perhaps the best type of bet for beginners: they’re easy to understand and don’t require any knowledge of Spreads or advanced betting concepts. Just pick who you think is likely to win and wait for the results. With FanDuel Sportsbook, you can place your bets quickly, track your outcomes, and cash out easily, all from one intuitive app.

Whether you bet $5 or $500, the rules are identical, and FanDuel’s interface makes it easy to track outcomes and potential payouts.









FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is a Moneyline Bet?

A Moneyline is a bet on which team will win a game outright.

What is a Moneyline Parlay?

These types of parlay bets combine a Moneyline pick with another type of wager: the total (also known as over/under). For instance, you might pick the Bills to win (Moneyline) and the total score to go over 44.5 points. To win, all selections in the parlay must win for the overall bet to cash. Moneyline parlays can increase payouts but also increase risk because a single losing leg defeats the entire bet.

What is a 3-way Moneyline?

A 3-way Moneyline includes three outcomes: Team A wins, Team B wins, or the game ends in a tie. This market is common in sports where ties are realistic, such as soccer and hockey.

What is a 2-way Moneyline?

A 2-way Moneyline wager has only two possible outcomes: either Team A wins or Team B wins. There is no option for a tie, if the event ends in a tie, the wager is typically void or refunded.

What happens if a game ends in a tie?

For standard Moneyline bets on FanDuel (2-way markets), a tie usually results in a push, meaning that your stake will be refunded. In 3-way Moneyline bets, a tie is a valid betting outcome.

Does a Moneyline bet include overtime?

Yes. Unless otherwise noted, Moneyline bets on FanDuel include overtime.

How are Moneyline odds calculated?

Moneyline odds reflect the implied probability of an outcome and the market conditions. FanDuel’s trading team adjusts these odds in real time based on injuries, betting activity, and game context.

What is the difference between Moneyline, Spread, and Total betting?

A Moneyline bet is simply picking which team wins. A Spread bet involves predicting the margin of victory or defeat. A Total bet (over/under) is wagering on the combined points scored by both teams. These three markets form the core of sports betting and appear on nearly every game.

Do Moneyline odds change?

Yes. Odds can shift based on injuries, betting action, and other real-world factors. Checking odds regularly helps you capture value before the market moves.

What does a +200 Moneyline mean?

A +200 Moneyline means the team is the underdog. A $100 wager would return $200 in profit if that team wins (or $10 would win $20). Positive odds always represent the underdog and result in payouts greater than your stake.

What happens if you bet $100 on a Moneyline?

It depends on the odds. With positive odds (e.g., +150), a $100 bet wins $150 in profit. With negative odds (e.g., –170), you would need to wager $170 to win $100 in profit. Smaller wagers scale proportionally.









