Houston vs Toledo Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Houston Cougars (6-3) square off against the Toledo Rockets (6-4) on December 18, 2024.

Houston vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (93.5%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Houston-Toledo spread (Houston -28.5) or over/under (141.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Houston vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Toledo has covered four times in nine games with a spread this year.

The Cougars sported a better record against the spread in home games (12-5-0) than they did on the road (2-8-0) last season.

The Rockets' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it was .462 (6-6-0).

Houston vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in five of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -50000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Toledo is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Rockets have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 99.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77 points per game (158th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per outing (second in college basketball).

LJ Cryer's team-leading 16 points per game ranks 168th in the country.

Toledo outscores opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 81.2 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and conceding 77.3 per outing, 310th in college basketball) and has a +39 scoring differential.

Toledo's leading scorer, Sonny Wilson, ranks 143rd in the country, putting up 16.4 points per game.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They collect 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 140th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.9 per outing.

J'wan Roberts tops the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball play).

The Rockets grab 31.4 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of their opponents.

Sam Lewis tops the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (543rd in college basketball).

Houston's 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 75.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

The Rockets average 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (64th in college basketball), and concede 97.9 points per 100 possessions (322nd in college basketball).

