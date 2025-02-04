Houston vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) will try to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Houston Cougars (17-4, 9-1 Big 12) on February 4, 2025 at Fertitta Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (95.8%)

Before you decide to wager on Houston-Oklahoma State contest (in which Houston is a 22.5-point favorite and the total is set at 132.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 7-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-1-0) than they have at home (9-3-0).

The Cowboys have been better against the spread on the road (3-4-0) than at home (3-7-0) this year.

Houston has beaten the spread eight times in 10 conference games.

Oklahoma State's Big 12 record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with 16 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have not lost in five games this year when favored by -10000 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Oklahoma State has gone 1-10 in those games.

The Cowboys have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +413 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.6 points per game. It is putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 128th in college basketball and is giving up 56.6 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, ranks 355th in the country putting up 14.1 points per game.

Oklahoma State has been outscored by 2.0 points per game (posting 72.8 points per game, 227th in college basketball, while giving up 74.8 per outing, 272nd in college basketball) and has a -42 scoring differential.

Marchelus Avery's 12.7 points per game leads Oklahoma State and ranks 546th in the country.

The Cougars are 74th in the nation at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.6 more than the 26.7 their opponents average.

J'wan Roberts is 222nd in college basketball play with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Cowboys pull down 31.1 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball) while conceding 29.0 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Abou Ousmane averages 6.0 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball) to lead the Cowboys.

Houston averages 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (35th in college basketball), and allows 76.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Cowboys score 93.0 points per 100 possessions (249th in college basketball), while conceding 95.6 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!