Houston vs Kansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Houston Cougars (15-3, 7-0 Big 12) aim to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) on January 25, 2025.

Houston vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Houston vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (52.2%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Houston-Kansas matchup (in which Houston is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 127.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Houston vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled an 11-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has put together a 10-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (61.1%).

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Jayhawks' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 5-5-0 ATS on their home court and 3-3-0 on the road.

Houston has beaten the spread six times in seven conference games.

Kansas' Big 12 record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Houston vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 14, or 82.4%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have a win-loss record of 14-3 when favored by -126 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 55.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston is outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game with a +394 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.8 points per game (159th in college basketball) and gives up 53.9 per contest (first in college basketball).

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, is 395th in the nation averaging 13.8 points per game.

Kansas puts up 76.3 points per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per outing (16th in college basketball). It has a +234 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson's 15.8 points per game paces Kansas and ranks 181st in the nation.

The Cougars are 94th in college basketball at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.0 more than the 26.2 their opponents average.

J'wan Roberts leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball action).

The Jayhawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are grabbing 35.4 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Dickinson is ninth in college basketball with 10.2 rebounds per game, leading the Jayhawks.

Houston's 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 73.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

The Jayhawks rank 117th in college basketball averaging 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 81.7 points per 100 possessions.

