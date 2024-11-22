Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 12/31/23 Tennessee Titans 3 @ Houston Texans 26 12/17/23 Houston Texans 19 @ Tennessee Titans 16 12/24/22 Houston Texans 19 @ Tennessee Titans 14 10/30/22 Tennessee Titans 17 @ Houston Texans 10 1/9/22 Tennessee Titans 28 @ Houston Texans 25 11/21/21 Houston Texans 22 @ Tennessee Titans 13 1/3/21 Tennessee Titans 41 @ Houston Texans 38 View Full Table ChevronDown

Texans vs Titans Rivalry

AFC South rivalry: Both teams are part of the AFC South division, guaranteeing two matchups each season, making this one of the division’s primary rivalries. First meeting: The Texans and Titans first faced off on November 10, 2002, during Houston’s inaugural season, with the Titans winning 17-10. Shared history: The Titans were originally the Houston Oilers before relocating to Tennessee in 1997. This adds a unique layer to the rivalry, as some Texans fans still have connections to the Oilers’ history. Close all-time series: As of 2023, the Titans hold a slight edge in the all-time series, though the games have generally been competitive. Memorable games: In 2018, the Texans beat the Titans 34-17 on Monday Night Football, with Houston running back Lamar Miller breaking off a 97-yard touchdown run, one of the longest in NFL history. High stakes in recent years: Many matchups have playoff implications, with both teams battling for control of the AFC South, particularly in years where both teams are competitive. Standout players: The rivalry has featured stars like J.J. Watt and Andre Johnson for the Texans, and Derrick Henry and Steve McNair for the Titans, bringing added intensity to the games. Notable individual performances: Titans running back Derrick Henry has had multiple dominant performances against the Texans, including a 211-yard rushing game in 2019. Home-field advantage: Both teams play in supportive environments, with loud, passionate fans at NRG Stadium (Texans) and Nissan Stadium (Titans) making the rivalry games energetic and lively. Fan engagement: Texans and Titans fans share a spirited rivalry, often intensifying through social media banter and fan forums, making each game between these two teams eagerly anticipated.

The Texans-Titans rivalry is fueled by close contests, historical connections, and strong fan passion, making it one of the most intriguing matchups in the AFC South.

