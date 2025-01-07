Houston Texans Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Houston Texans are back in the postseason for the second straight season, capturing back-to-back AFC South titles en route to earning the 4 seed.

The Texans Super Bowl odds are +10000, the longest odds among all playoff teams, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +10000 (14th)

+10000 (14th) Odds to win the AFC: +3000 (5th)

+3000 (5th) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +1500 (6th)

Texans Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 0.80 (14th)

0.80 (14th) Overall Offensive Rank: 21st Rushing Offense: 24th Passing Offense: 21st

21st Overall Defensive Rank: 5th Rushing Defense: 8th Passing Defense: 5th

5th Against-the-Spread Record: 6-10-1

6-10-1 Point Differential: 0 (16th)

Houston Texans Analysis

On the surface, a 10-win season is a success, but this was a bit of a disappointing regular season for a Houston squad that came into the campaign with the sixth-best Super Bowl odds.

C.J. Stroud regressed in Year 2, posting a clip of 6.74 adjusted yards per attempt after a mark of 8.70 in his rookie year. However, Stroud had to deal with both of his top wideouts -- Tank Dell and Nico Collins -- missing time. Dell is out for the playoffs.

On the bright side, Houston's defense is a strong unit, ranking fifth overall and inside the top 10 against both the run and pass.

The Texans' postseason opens with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a clash where Houston is a 2.5-point underdog.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

