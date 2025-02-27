Houston Texans Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Houston Texans' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+2800) rank them 10th in the league.

Texans Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +2800 (Bet $100 to win $2,800)

Texans Stats Insights (2024)

The Texans totaled 319.7 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in NFL), and they surrendered 315.0 yards per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Texans averaged 21.9 points per game on offense last year (19th in NFL), and they gave up 21.9 points per game (14th) on the other side of the ball.

Houston compiled 207.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (21st in the NFL), and it ranked sixth on defense with 201.0 passing yards allowed per game.

The Texans averaged 112.3 rushing yards per game on offense (15th in the NFL) last season, and they ranked 11th on defense with 114.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Houston ranked 19th in the NFL last season with a 37.7% third-down conversion rate. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth in third-down conversion rate allowed (35.9%).

The Texans had the fourth-best defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play allowed (5.1) last season, while their offense ranked 21st, accumulating 5.1 yards per play.

With 29 forced turnovers (fifth in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (11th in NFL), Houston (+10) had the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Texans Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Jayden Peevy DT 4 Panthers

Texans Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Diontae Johnson WR 11 Ravens

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl