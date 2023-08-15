Houston Texans Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 3:50 AM

At +17000, the Houston Texans are No. 26 in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl currently.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about Texans Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texans Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +17000 (Bet $100 to win $17,000)

+17000 (Bet $100 to win $17,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000)

+18000 (Bet $100 to win $18,000) Odds to Win the AFC South: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Texans Stats Insights

The Texans are averaging 357.4 yards per game offensively this season (11th in ), and they are allowing 338.8 yards per game (18th) on defense.

The Texans rank 12th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (20 points allowed per game) this season.

Houston owns the 18th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (226.4 allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 274.8 passing yards per game.

The Texans are totaling 82.6 rushing yards per game on offense this season (27th in ), and they are surrendering 112.4 rushing yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

Houston owns the seventh-ranked third-down offense this year (45.5% third-down conversion rate), but has been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with a 47.1% third-down percentage allowed.

The Texans are putting up 5.6 yards per play on offense, which ranks them 13th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 18th, surrendering 5.5 yards per play.

Houston has the fifth-best turnover margin in the NFL at +5, forcing seven turnovers (11th in ) while turning it over two times (second in ).

Texans Betting Insights

The Texans are 26th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+17000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).

The Texans were +18000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +17000, which is the 14th-smallest change in the entire league.

With odds of +17000, the Texans have been given a 0.6% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Texans Leaders

C.J. Stroud has racked up 1,461 yards (292.2 ypg) on 114-of-186 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 53 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 15 carries.

Dameon Pierce has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 247 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 84 yards (16.8 per game).

Pierce's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Nico Collins' 467 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has registered 25 catches and three touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell has put up a 324-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 28 targets.

Jonathan Greenard leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Steven Nelson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 18 tackles and four passes defended.

Bet on Houston Texans on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl