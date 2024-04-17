Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 4/17/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

LAMASCO, a winner last time. has moved to a barn that do very well with their starters first off a claim and looks the one to get on board with. Divine Grace comes here in a very good vein of form and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Distorted View has pieces of form that make her of interest in this spot. Bet Now at FanDuel

EZ ARIZONA should make a bold bid if returning to her debut form. She tried to make all last time but weakened late in the day. Lotsa Steel appeals as the one for the forecast. Bet Now at FanDuel

FRENCH ONION has won both his starts to date and looks to have an excellent chance at the weights to extend that record for a barn in top form at present. Dialed In To Win represents a trainer with a good record at this venue and is likely to be on the premises too, whilst Desperate Man merits a closer look after an impressive debut success. Bet Now at FanDuel

