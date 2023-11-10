Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 10/11/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#4 Caramel Chip – Keeneland, R3 (2:04 PM EST)

CARAMEL CHIP gets slight class relief and can quickly follow up to land a tenth career success. Like A Saltshaker had daylight back in second last time and should give another good account from a low draw. Risk Profile is also an interesting runner and can complete the places.

#5 Awesome Pic – Delaware Park, R7 (3:30 PM EST)

AWESOME PIC has a rider in the plate who shines round here and should make a bold show to resume winning ways. Madeline's Grogu comes here in a very good vein of form and can emerge second best. Athena's Wisdom makes up the three.

#5 Keepmyeyeontheboys – Finger Lakes, R6 (3:40 PM EST)

KEEPMYEYEONTHEBOYS found this level easier than some of her most recent assignments and seems sure to be on the premises again. Quiet Horizon has less on plate here than in last race and is a contender as well. Frankie Knows Best also makes the shortlist.

