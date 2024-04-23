Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 4/23/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

SHE'S INTHEARMYNOW looks the clear pick at the weights and this pacesetter tops the shortlist by some way. Happy World gets class relief and looks the likeliest to finish second, whilst Crystal Snow may well be suited by a return to the dirt. Bet Now at FanDuel

UNADULTERATED has been running well of late despite being unable to get her head in front and has joined a barn that do really well with its new recruits, so looks the one to side with in this claimer. Scott Alaia gets class relief and appeals as the one to chase the selection home. Bet Now at FanDuel

MASROUR catches the eye getting class relief and seems likely to take all the beating. Causes Trouble comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well, whilst Mr. Roundtree also comes into the reckoning to see out the three. Bet Now at FanDuel

