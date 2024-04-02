Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 4/2/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

DIXIE GROOVE represents a barn in good form and is weighted to go one better than last time. Secret Temptation may appreciate stretching out in distance, whilst Kentucky Reign is another worth looking at on barn debut. Bet Now at FanDuel

PRINCESS SOPHIE appeals as being hard to beat on these terms and should make a bold show. Bunny Bonus has been running well and makes appeal on barn debut, while Obstinate is fully entitled to be on the premises too. Bet Now at FanDuel

MOON SHINE TIME showed the benefit of experience when second in a similar contest last time and looks the one to beat in this spot. Chicken Wing finished one place behind the selection on debut and can fill the runner-up slot. Bet Now at FanDuel

