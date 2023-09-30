Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 9/30/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#3 Midnight Hurricane – Belterra Park, R1 (1:05 PM EST)

Midnight Hurricane is from a barn going well at this meet and he looks more than capable of landing the hat-trick. Thatsafactjack arrives on the back of a C&D success in a good time and can also play a part. All Jokes Aside has been running well since switched to the turf and makes up the three.

#3 First Kitten – Belterra Park, R8 (3:45 PM EST)

First Kitten gets class relief and appeals as having the best claims on these terms. Erv's Wench comes into this unbeaten in last two races, both round here, and looks second best. Suporb has made a positive start for her new barn and can see out the 1-2-3.

#3 Slow Down Andy – Santa Anita, R8 (4:41 PM EST)

Slow Down Andy can take advantage of a slight pull at the weights with some of his main rivals and claim victory in this Grade One contest. Defunded needs a return to his best but has recently clocked a couple of bullet workouts and is our next pick. Piroli could well make the places at a bigger price.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!