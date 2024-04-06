Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 4/6/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Petulante gets the verdict to land a small but select field in this year's running of the Grade 2 Carter Handicap. He has some strong pieces of form to his name and makes most appeal. Castle Chaos is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and appeals as best of the remainder, though must overcome a poor effort in the slop last time. Post Time would be folly to ignore in view of strike-rate, but this is a tougher race than he's used to contesting.

Hot Fudge can extend her winning streak to six in this Grade 3 contest. She's been brought along steadily over the course of that run and is hard ignore in this spot. Ain't Broke is from the same barn and has built up a good recent strike-rate, she can chase her stablemate home. Royal Poppy is pitched in deeper here but is in good heart at present and can see out the three.

Maximus Meridius wasn't beaten far in a Grade 3 and can get back to winning ways getting class relief in this spot. Shea D World was impressive when winning last time and could outrun his odds, whilst Mission Beach is taken to return to form.

