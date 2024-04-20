Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 4/20/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

CLUBHOUSE is holding his form well at present and should make yet another bold show. Kant Beat The Rock is an interesting alternative on the pick of his efforts, whilst Independent Paul is lightly raced and can come out best of the rest. Bet Now at FanDuel

BOLD ACT holds the form edge in the Grade 2 Elkhorn and it looks unwise to side against him. He’s won his last two starts, including once over course and distance, and this looks the perfect spot to complete the hat-trick. Missed The Cut comes into this on the back of a pair of graded stakes successes at Santa Anita and can strike if the selection fails to fire. Bet Now at FanDuel

MEDORO is a perfect three from three and can extend that run stepping into graded company for the first time. Shiloh's Mistress has less on plate here than in last race and looks an interesting sort making the quick switch to turf. Sakura Blossom deserves consideration too after scoring on her last two starts. Bet Now at FanDuel

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!