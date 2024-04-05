Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 4/5/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

LET'S CONNECT was disqualified after passing the post in front last time and seems the one they have to beat in this spot. Shamu gets class relief and could well come out best of the rest, whilst Red Haired Gal is another worth looking at. Bet Now at FanDuel

PACO THE TACO MAN was a good second last time and is taken to land a third career success. Dublshotofcourage looks the barn pick on jockey bookings and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Get Like Mike also demands scrutiny on the pick of his efforts. Bet Now at FanDuel

QUINT'S BREW made all on debut and looks the one to be on second time up in this spot. Workislife has improved with racing but may have to settle for second best, whilst Masakado can see out the three at a big price. Bet Now at FanDuel

This year’s Kentucky Derby Prep Races have already been filled with excitement and anticipation as horses compete for a coveted spot in the 150th Kentucky Derby. Now, FanDuel customers can join the action with this No Sweat Bet Up to $10! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!