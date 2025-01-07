Hornets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-27) will attempt to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (16-18) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at Spectrum Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Hornets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 221.5 -190 +160

Hornets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (55.2%)

Hornets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 12-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 16-16-2 against the spread this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 12 times in 34 opportunities (35.3%).

In home games, Phoenix has a worse record against the spread (5-13-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-9-0).

The Suns have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (38.9%) than away games (62.5%).

This season, Charlotte is 7-9-2 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under less often at home (five times out of 18) than on the road (seven of 16) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 3.8 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant averages 27.4 points, 6.5 boards and 4 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 41.9% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with 2.5 made treys per game.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29.8 points, 5.2 boards and 7.3 assists. He is also draining 42.2% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per game.

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Cody Martin's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

