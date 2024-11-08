Hornets vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (4-4) are favored by 6.5 points against the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -6.5 -112 -108 233.5 -110 -110 -250 +205

Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (73.8%)

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have registered a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, six of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in two of eight opportunities (25%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Myles Turner is averaging 17 points, 1.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.8 points, 1.9 assists and 5.9 boards.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 boards.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 28.1 points, 4.8 boards and 6 assists. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 4.6 triples per game (second in NBA).

The Hornets get 14.6 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Hornets are getting 16.1 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Tre Mann.

The Hornets are receiving 8.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Grant Williams.

Per game, Cody Martin gets the Hornets 9.6 points, 4.3 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

