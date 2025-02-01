Hornets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: ALT and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (12-33) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (29-19) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 223.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -12.5 223.5 -769 +540

Hornets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (67.8%)

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 23 times over 48 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 21-19-5 this season.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 31 times out of 45 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 17 of 45 opportunities (37.8%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 11 times in 22 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 26 opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 22 home matchups (68.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 26 games (61.5%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (10-8-2) than at home (11-11-3).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (24%, six of 25) compared to on the road (55%, 11 of 20).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 12.8 boards and 10.1 assists per game, shooting 57% from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 2 made treys.

Jamal Murray averages 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18 points, 6.3 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook averages 13 points, 5.1 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 19.3 points, 7.6 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Mark Williams averages 15.5 points, 9.4 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 60.9% of his shots from the field.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 2.9 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Hornets are receiving 7.5 points, 2.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Vasilije Micic.

