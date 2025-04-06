Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and CHSN

The Charlotte Hornets (19-58) are 9-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls (35-42) at Spectrum Center on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The game tips at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and CHSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -9 227 -391 +310

Hornets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (62.4%)

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have gone 39-35-3 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 77 games this season, they have 35 wins against the spread.

Bulls games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on 30 of 77 set point totals (39%).

Against the spread, Chicago has fared worse at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.

When playing at home, the Bulls go over the total 51.3% of the time (20 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 55.3% of games (21 of 38).

This year, Charlotte is 18-18-3 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-19-2 ATS (.447).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (12 times out of 39) than on the road (18 of 38) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.7 points, 10 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey is averaging 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Coby White is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 10.2 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 61.5% of his shots from the field.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 5.5 points, 6.2 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 59.8% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Hornets 8.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Josh Green gives the Hornets 7.4 points, 2.5 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

