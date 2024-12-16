Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (7-16) on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 213.5.

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 213.5 -126 +108

Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (65.6%)

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread nine times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Hornets are 12-11-2 against the spread this year.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 25 chances this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 40% of the time this season (10 of 25 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-8-0) than it does in away games (5-6-0).

When it comes to point totals, the 76ers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (6-6-2) this season.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (four of 14), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Jared McCain is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Paul George is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 5.4 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.7 triples (first in NBA).

The Hornets get 22 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.2 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cody Martin.

The Hornets get 10.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Miles Bridges averages 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

