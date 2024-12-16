Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH
The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (7-16) on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 213.5.
Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|76ers
|-1.5
|213.5
|-126
|+108
Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: 76ers win (65.6%)
Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers have covered the spread nine times over 23 games with a set spread.
- The Hornets are 12-11-2 against the spread this year.
- 76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 25 chances this season.
- The Hornets have hit the over 40% of the time this season (10 of 25 games with a set point total).
- Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-8-0) than it does in away games (5-6-0).
- When it comes to point totals, the 76ers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- Charlotte has performed better against the spread on the road (6-5-0) than at home (6-6-2) this season.
- Hornets games have finished above the over/under 28.6% of the time at home (four of 14), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).
76ers Leaders
- Tyrese Maxey averages 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Jared McCain is averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
- Paul George is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Hornets Leaders
- LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 5.4 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.7 triples (first in NBA).
- The Hornets get 22 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.2 boards and 3.4 assists.
- The Hornets are receiving 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Cody Martin.
- The Hornets get 10.4 points per game from Grant Williams, plus 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists.
- Miles Bridges averages 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.
