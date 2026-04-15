Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/15/26

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Elly De La Cruz (+440): Taking on a right-hander at homer-happy Great American Ball Park

Carlos Correa (+570): In his preferred split versus a below-average southpaw

Joc Pederson (+420): Facing a righty in a homer-friendly park

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Giants at Reds, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Elly De La Cruz +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Elly De La Cruz is off to a quality start, and I like him today in a home matchup with Tyler Mahle.

Elly owns a .401 wOBA and five bombs through his first 75 plate appearances this season. He's usually much more productive against right-handers, generating a .361 wOBA in the split last year, compared to a .268 wOBA versus southpaws.

De La Cruz is also significantly better at home, amassing a .359 wOBA in the split in 2025 -- much higher than his road wOBA of .307.

Mahle pitched to a 4.62 SIERA last year while surrendering a 40.8% fly-ball rate. He's prone to giving up the long-ball.

As an added bonus, this game is at homer-friendly Great American Ball Park.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Carlos Correa +570 View more odds in Sportsbook

Rockies at Astros, 8:11 p.m. ET

Carlos Correa will see lefty Jose Quintana today, and that puts him on my dinger radar.

Quintana is in his age-37 season, and he appeared to be running on fumes last campaign, struggling to a 5.04 SIERA. Right-handed hitters tagged him for a 40.0% fly-ball rate in 2025, and Correa can take advantage of this matchup.

Correa underwhelmed a year ago, but he's off to a better start this season, racking up a .376 expected wOBA and 38.0% hard-hit rate.

Even in a down year in 2025, Correa still did well with the platoon advantage, posting a .345 wOBA in the split.

Rangers at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Joc Pederson +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Joc Pederson is facing a right-hander at a homer-friendly park.

Pederson is slated to see J.T. Ginn. Ginn is a solid hurler, but he's allowing a 40.0% fly-ball rate so far this year. He also has a tough time last year in the A's temporary home stadium, surrendering a .385 wOBA and 2.28 jacks per nine at home.

Pederson is a threat whenever he's up against a righty. In 2025, he had a 47.4% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage, and he'll benefit from a large park-factor boost today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.