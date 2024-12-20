Heat vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

Heat vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOK

The Miami Heat (13-11) are only 1-point underdogs as they try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-5) on Friday, December 20, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 215.

Heat vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -1 215 -120 +102

Heat vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (53.1%)

Heat vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 16-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have played 24 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 11 times out of 24 chances.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 14 of 24 set point totals (58.3%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (61.5%). It has covered eight times in 13 games when playing at home and eight times in 13 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Thunder go over the over/under 46.2% of the time (six of 13 games). They've hit the over in 38.5% of away games (five of 13 contests).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (6-5-1) than on the road (5-6-1).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over 58.3% of the time this year, both at home (seven of 12) and away (seven of 12).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gives the Heat 16.2 points, 10.3 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Heat get 24.1 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.3 boards and 4.8 assists.

Per game, Jimmy Butler gives the Heat 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat are getting 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Terry Rozier.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.1 points, 2.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.